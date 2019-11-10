The Cardiac Kids Win Another OT Thriller

November 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, completed the weekend sweep of the Norfolk Admirals after a 3-2 overtime victory on Veterans Night in Allen.

Jared VanWormer scored the game winning goal in the extra session, his 4th goal of the season, to extend the Americans winning streak to six games.

Gabe Gagne scored his team-leading 6th goal of the year, while Brett Pollock added his 4th. Seven different players for Allen had at least a point.

"We just didn't quit," said Gabe Gagne. "We never believed we were going to lose this game. We kept the pressure on them in the third and got rewarded."

The Americans struggled on the power play, going 0 for 7, while Norfolk went 1 for 4. The Americans outshot Norfolk by ten on Saturday night, 35 to 25.

The Americans with their win over Norfolk, and Idaho's loss to Rapid City, take over the top spot in the ECHL with a 9-2-0 record.

The Americans hit the road for Cincinnati next week for games on Tuesday morning and Thursday night. The team returns to the Allen Event Center next Sunday at 4:05 pm for a Mountain Division showdown against the Idaho Steelheads.

Americans Box Score

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. VanWormer

2. NOR - B. Halverson

3. ALN - G. Gagne

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.