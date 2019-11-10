Thunder Humbled by Oilers, 7-2

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a two-game set on Saturday night, falling to Tulsa by the final of 7-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Luke Shiplo and Beau Starrett scored for the Thunder in the losing effort.

Tulsa took the first lead of the game at 16:58 as Robby Jackson notched his first of two on the power play to make it 1-0.

Mitch Gillam was shelled in the first 40 minutes, facing 39 shots and 20 coming in the second. Jackson tallied his second of the night at 2:28 of the second frame as he cut through the slot on a two-on-one and beat Gillam. Jared Thomas added his first of the season at 10:02 as fired a one-timer from the right circle for a shorthanded marker. Brent Gates got into the act at 13:48 to increase the lead to 4-0.

In the third, Starrett broke the shutout bid for Devin Williams with his third goal of his career to make it 4-1. Tulsa answered just over a minute later as Ryan Tesink redirected a shot from the blue line past Gillam to make it 5-1. Shiplo notched his first of the season at 7:25 to cut the lead to 5-2. Tesink and Gates scored back-to-back goals to push the Oilers to a 7-2 win over the Thunder.

Wichita's unbeaten streak ends at 6. The Thunder suffered their first home regulation loss of the season. Shiplo recorded his first goal of his pro career. Stefan Fournier, Garrett Schmitz and Patrik Parkkonen each collected assists.

The Thunder heads to Kansas City on Monday night with a Veteran's Day affair with the Mavericks starting at 6 p.m.

