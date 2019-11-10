K-Wings Edged by Cyclones in Weekend Finale

KALAMAZOO, MI - The first 3-in-3 weekend for the Kalamazoo Wings (4-3-2-0) came to an end Sunday with a narrow, yet frustrating 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones (6-4-1-0) at Wings Event Center.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead when Ben Johnson tipped a shot from the point past Jake Hildebrand, followed closely by a Darik Angeli shot from a chaotic sequence early in Cincinnati's first power play.

Kalamazoo rallied back to tie the game in the middle frame thanks to goals from Dylan Sadowy and Boston Leier. Sadowy jammed in a power play goal from the edge of the crease 4:22 into the period to extend his league-high goal streak to eight games. Leier provided the equalizer following a successful K-Wings penalty kill when he drove to the net and snuck the puck past Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, while falling down.

The Cyclones, who received 10 power play opportunities, scored the eventual game-winner on one of those man-advantages with 4:10 left in the second period. Kalamazoo had a few good chances to tie the game again, but came up short.

The K-Wings were forced to kill 23 penalties during the three-game weekend, including nine Friday against Fort Wayne and 10 Saturday. After a 4-0-1 start to their eight-game home stand, Kalamazoo finished on a three-game skid.

The K-Wings travel to Fort Wayne next Friday for another showdown with the Komets, before returning home to Wings Event Center Saturday to face the Utah Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. Kalamazoo will be celebrating Wonder Woman Night and wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

