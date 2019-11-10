de Haas Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Sunday defenseman James de Haas has been recalled from loan by the Phantoms. The third-year professional from Mississauga, ON has skated in five games with Reading and one with Lehigh Valley this season.

The Royals travel to Maine to face the Mariners Monday at 7:00 p.m.

He has scored combined to score seven goals and 39 points in his career; five of those goals came with Reading as a rookie in 2017-18. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 209-lb., left-handed shot scored his only goal of the season at Bridgeport and spent the entire season with the Phantoms (48 GP, 10 pts.).

The Clarkson University graduate served as Golden Knights captain his senior season (7g, 29 pts.) and ripped in 24 NCAA goals (74 pts.) in 149 games.

This is the second time the Phantoms have recalled de Haas from Reading this campaign.

