Thunder Signs Forward Campagna

February 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, proud affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward J.C. Campagna.

Campagna, 27, joins Wichita after starting the season with the Florida Everblades. A native of Dallas, Texas, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound forward is in his fifth year as a pro. During the 2018-19 campaign, he racked a team-leading 35 goals for the Fort Wayne Komets. His 35 goals was also good for second in the league in that category.

Last season, he appeared in 43 games with Norfolk, tallying 28 points (13g, 15a). Overall, he has collected 122 points (65g, 57a) in 168 career ECHL games with Adirondack, Orlando, Allen, Fort Wayne, Norfolk and Florida.

Prior to turning pro, Campagna played two seasons with St. Thomas University and closed his career at the University of Prince Edward Island (USports) for one season. He finished with 55 points (29g, 26a) in 84 career games.

Wichita heads on the road for the next five games starting on Friday, February 12 with a trip to Utah to face the Grizzlies.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets or call the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.