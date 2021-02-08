Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 8

The Oilers travel to Rapid City for games on Feb. 10, 12 and 13 after defeating Wheeling in back-to-back games on the road

OVERALL RECORD: 8-10-2-1 (19 points)

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

RESULTS

Thursday, Feb. 4 - Tulsa 4, Wheeling 2 (WesBanco Arena, Wheeling, WV)

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Wheeling Nailers 4-2, scoring goals in all three periods at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, WV on Thursday.

The Oilers jumped on the board first thanks to Darby Llewellyn's patient play. The forward cut toward the net, faking out Hayden Hawkey before depositing the puck inside the near post 5:54 in. Brady Tomlak knotted things up at 1-1 with 6:48 remaining in the period, finding the back of the net seconds after the Nailers' power play expired. Austin Fyten scored his third goal in as many games with 55 seconds left in the period. Sylvester stole the puck at the Oilers' blue line, finding Fyten in the left circle, who tallied Wheeling's fourth short-handed goal of the season, bringing the game 2-1 in Wheeling's favor.

Fyten's goal wasn't the only short-handed tally in the contest. Danny Moynihan feathered a puck to Charlie Sampair between the circles, allowing Sampair to tie the game at 2-2 with a snapshot beneath Hawkey's blocker. Mike McKee brought the game to 3-2, exiting the box before corralling a two-line pass from Garret Cockerill. McKee walked into the Wheeling zone on the breakaway, beating Hawkey on the five hole for his first goal of the season 51 seconds into the back-half of the game.

Moynihan scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season, sailing a puck from outside the zone into the empty net with 1:17 left in the game. Tonight was Moynihan's first game since Jan. 17, and the forward registered two points.

Friday, Feb. 5 -Tulsa 3, Wheeling 2 (WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV)

WHEELING, WV- The Oilers extended their point streak to three games, defeating the Wheeling Nailers 3-2 at WesBanco Arena on Friday.

Wheeling scored less than three minutes into the game courtesy of Lawton Courtnall. The tally was the lone of the period, giving Wheeling a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Garret Cockerill answered 57 seconds into the middle period. Cockerill's first goal of the season was the earliest goal scored in a period by the Oilers this season. Cody Sylvester scored a one-timer from the right circle at the 8:05 point, restoring the Nailers' lead at 2-1.

Alex Brooks scored his second of the season when he blasted a slap shot from the left circle to beat Francois Brassard on the low glove, tying things at 2-2. Danny Moynihan gave the Oilers their first lead with the game-winning goal 7:51 into the period, closing the scoring out at 3-2.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CT)

Wednesday, Feb. 10 - Tulsa AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD

Friday, Feb. 12 - Tulsa AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD

Saturday, Feb. 13 - Tulsa AT Rapid City - 8:05 p.m. - Rushmore Plaza Civic Center - Rapid City, SD

FAST FACTS

- Mike McKee is third in PIM with 55

. Justin Taylor is one assist away from 200 in his career

. Adam Pleskach leads the ECHL with 90 shots - 13 ahead of Jesse Mychan's 77

. Danny Moynihan trails only Matteo Gennaro and John McCarron in even-strength goals (eight)

. Roman Durny ranks fifth in GAA, third in saves and third in minutes played

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa is 5-3-1-0 when holding their opponent between 20 and 29 shots on goal

. The Oilers are 3-1-0-1 on Fridays

. The Oilers' three goals from defenseman over the past two games are more than the previous 19 games combined (two)

. Fifteen of Tulsa's 21 games have been decided by two or less goals.

. The Oilers are 5-2-1-0 when scoring first

. The Oilers have allowed only three power-play goals in their eight wins.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 15 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 9-Danny Moynihan

ASSISTS: 11- Adam Pleskach

PLUS/MINUS: +5 - Danny Moynihan

PIMS: 55 -Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 1 - Danny Moynihan, Adam Pleskach, Brent Gates, Alex Brooks, Justin Taylor

SH GOALS: 1 - Charlie Sampair

GW GOALS: 2- Danny Moynihan

SHOTS: 90 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 4 - Roman Durny

GAA: 2.28 - Roman Durny

SAVE %: .919- Roman Durny

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 7/65 (10.8%)

Last Week - 0/4 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -65/72 (87.7%)

Last Week - 6/6 (100%)

