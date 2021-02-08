Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), host the Utah Grizzlies on Tuesday night, before playing three straight games in Kansas City this weekend. The Americans dropped out of first place in the Western Conference after losing two of three games to the Wichita Thunder last week. Wichita has a .719 % winning percentage compared to the Americans .711 %. For all team information visit the BRAND NEW Allen Americans Website.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 13-5-1-0: 27 points

-- Last Week's Games --

Wednesday, February 3rd, vs. Wichita 4-3 Win

Game Winning Goal: Corey Mackin

Winning Goalie: Justin Kaplemaster

Losing Goalie: Evan Weninger

Shots on Goal: Allen 36 Wichita 32

Power Play Results: (Allen 2 for 6) (Wichita 1 for 2)

Friday, February 5th vs. Wichita 4-3 OT Loss

Game Winning Goal: Cam Clarke

Winning Goalie: Evan Weninger

Losing Goalie: Jake Paterson

Shots on Goal: Allen 32 Wichita 45

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 2) (Wichita 0 for 4)

Saturday, February 6th @ Wichita 5-2 Loss

Game Winning Goal: Jay Dickman

Winning Goalie: Hayden Lavigne

Losing Goalie: Justin Kaplemaster

Shots on Goal: Allen 39 Wichita 39

Power Play Results: (Allen 0 for 1) (Wichita 1 for 2)

- This Week's Games -

Tuesday, February 9th vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Saturday, February 13th @ Kansas City Mavericks 7:05 pm CST

Location: Independence, MO

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

Sunday, February 14th @ Kansas City Mavericks 4:05 pm CST

Location: Independence, MO

Location: Independence, MO

Broadcast Info: FloHockeyTV and Americans 24/7

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Jesse Mychan (10)

Assists - Matt Register (14)

Points - Corey Mackin (19)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin and Jesse Mychan (3)

Power Play Assists - Matt Register (5)

Shorthanded Goals - Josh Lammon (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Josh Lammon (1)

Game Winning Goals - Les Lancaster and Jesse Mychan (2)

First Goal - Kameron Keilly (2)

Insurance Goals - Several players (1)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (43)

Plus/Minus - Conner Bleackley (+10)

Shots on Goal - Jesse Mychan (77)

Save Percentage - Justin Kaplemaster (.925)

Goalie Wins - Justin Kaplemaster (3)

Goals-Against Average - Justin Kaplemaster (2.44)

-- Americans Notables -

The Americans are second in the league in goals scored with 68.

Jesse Mychan has a six-game point streak (3 goals and 6 assists)

Jesse Mychan is tied for second in the league with 10 goals.

Corey Mackin is tied for third in the league in scoring with 19 points.

Zane Franklin is tied for the most minor penalties in the league with 14.

Josh Lammon is tied for the most shorthanded points in the ECHL with three.

Conner Bleackley is fourth overall in shooting percentage (28.6 %).

Jesse Mychan is second in the league in shots with 77.

Matt Register is second in Defenseman Points with 16 (2 goals and 14 assists).

Spencer Asuchak has the teams only penalty shot this season (1 for 1).

