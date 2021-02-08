City of Jacksonville & IceMen Announce Details of Guns 'N Hoses Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, along with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced today the details regarding the Guns 'n Hoses charity hockey game presented by CSX, First Watch and H2 Health to be played at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday February 20 at 3:00 p.m. Local law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs and military personnel will participate in a hockey game to raise money for FOP and JFRD supported charities.

Monday morning's announcement came during a press conference at City Hall. Among the attendees were Mayor Lenny Curry, Icemen President Bob Ohrablo and representatives from both the police and fire charity hockey teams.

The Annual Guns 'n Hoses hockey game will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 20). Later that evening, the Icemen will play host to the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at both games will benefit FOP and JFRD supported charities. Tickets for the Icemen vs. South Carolina game provides admission into the Annual Guns n' Hoses game as well.

Fans may also support FOP and JRFD supported charities by purchasing their Icemen game tickets directly through the following link www.jaxicemen.com/gnh2021

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased through this link will benefit the FOP and JFRD supported charities. All seats will be located in the lower bowl and will adhere to all social distancing protocols.

"The Guns 'n Hoses games presents a fun opportunity to recognize our local heroes while supporting charitable causes," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "The Icemen continue to give back to the communities of North Florida and we thank them for making a positive impact in our great city."

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

