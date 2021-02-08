ECHL Transactions - February 8
February 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 8, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Theo Calvas, D
South Carolina:
Craig Pantano, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Kansas City:
Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Riley Woods, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Mike Pelech, F activated from reserve [2/7]
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F loaned to Rochester [2/7]
Wichita:
Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve
Delete Bobby McMann, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
