ECHL Transactions - February 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 8, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Theo Calvas, D

South Carolina:

Craig Pantano, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Kansas City:

Delete Mario Vrab, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jerry D'Amigo, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Delete Miles Gendron, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Riley Woods, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Mike Pelech, F activated from reserve [2/7]

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F loaned to Rochester [2/7]

Wichita:

Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve

Delete Bobby McMann, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

