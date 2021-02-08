Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 9

INDY FUEL WEEK 9 RESULTS: 1-1-0, 13-3-1-0 Overall

Friday, February 5 - Fuel vs Rapid City:

Taking an early lead in the first period, the Rush would see goals from Butrus Ghafari and Peter Quenneville on Friday night. Indy would have two 5-on-3 chances throughout the night but would be stymied by Rapid City's penalty kill and goaltender David Tendeck. The Fuel would struggle to produce opportunities throughout the night, eventually being shut out 2-0 by Tendeck.

Saturday, February 6 - Fuel vs Rapid City:

In the second half of a back to back series with the Rapid City Rush, the Fuel would look to respond after being shut out on Friday night. Seeing goals from Peter Krieger, Nic Pierog, Nick Hutchison, Michael McNicholas and Mat Thompson Indy would eventually take home a 6-3 win over the Rush on Saturday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 10 SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, February 10 - Fuel vs Wheeling (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Sunday, February 14 - Fuel at Wheeling (4:10 p.m. ET, WesBanco Arena)

NIC'S NUMBERS

Picking up two goals in Saturday's game against Rapid City, Nic Pierog put himself in first place in the ECHL in goals. With 11 goals in 15 games this season, Pierog is ahead of Kansas City's Brodie Reid and Michael Huntebrinker who have played 18 and 19 games each. Entering Saturday night, Pierog's last game with a goal was January 30th where he had two goals against the Wheeling Nailers.

TRIPLE THREAT

In the first night as a line, Nick Hutchison, Peter Krieger and Mathew Thompson registered a combined total of six points on Saturday. Picking up three points of his own on Saturday, Peter Krieger assisted goals for both Hutchison and Thompson as well as picking up a goal of his own. In his second game since being assigned to the Fuel Mat Thompson earned a goal and assisted on both Krieger and Hutchison's goal.

OIL DROPS:

Earning four points on Saturday, Peter Krieger had his highest scoring game of the season

Krieger leads all rookies in goals with 6

Krieger's four points on Saturday put him in second in the league in points among rookies

With two goals on Saturday, Nic Pierog leads the league in goals (11)

Pierog also sits in second in power play goals (4)

Registering his 7th win of the season on Saturday Dan Bakala is tied for the league lead in wins

Through five games, Billy Christopoulos is third in the league in goals against average (2.20)

in his first two games of the season, Mat Thompson earned three points (1g,2a)

Team notes:

Splitting the weekend with Rapid City, Indy was handed their fourth loss of the season on Friday

Friday's game was the first time Indy has been shutout since February 28, 2020

Going 2 for 12 on the power play this weekend, Indy sits in third in the league in power play percentage (18.7%)

Indy went 8-for-10 on the penalty kill against Rapid City this weekend

The Fuel PK is 5th in the league at 85.1%

The Fuel have outscored their opponents 19-12 in the third period but have been outscored 23-16 in the second

Indy hosts Wheeling this week who they hold a 5-1-1-0 record over

Although losing on Friday, Indy remains number one in the league in winning percentage (.794)

