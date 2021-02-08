Blades Take Three of Four Points on Weekend

Friday Shootout: After Orlando took the lead in the second period, Everblades forward Michael Huntebrinker drew a penalty shot while cutting to the net. Huntebrinker cashed the penalty attempt and scored the first goal on an Everblades penalty shot since 2017.

The Everblades took their first lead of the game late in the second when forward John McCarron scored his eighth goal of the year. Orlando knotted things at 2-2 in the third frame, and the game remained tied until the end of regulation.

After a scoreless overtime period and a six-round shootout, Orlando's Tristin Langan ended the game with a wrist shot past goaltender Jake Hildebrand. The Florida netminder stopped four of six in the shootout, while Michael Huntebrinker was the only Everblade to get the puck past Garret Sparks in six tries.

Saturday Bounce Back: In his second game of the season, Everblades forward Hugo Roy put the Blades up 1-0 in the second period when he carried the puck through a cluster of Solar Bears on a delayed penalty and ripped twine past Michael Lackey's glove.

Forward Luke Nogard lengthened the Everblades lead later in the second period with a turnaround snapshot past Lackey. Late in the second, Blades forward Levko Koper dished to John McCarron on a two-on-one in the Orlando zone. McCarron picked the top right corner for his ninth goal of the year and stretched the Florida lead to 3-0.

Florida goaltender Devin Cooley made 29 saves before Orlando's Matthew Spencer finally scored late in the third period. Seconds later, Florida's Joe Pendenza hit the empty net to seal the Everblades' 4-1 victory.

Looking Ahead: The Everblades journey north this week to battle the South Carolina Stingrays (9-4-4-0) at North Charleston Coliseum. The Blades and Rays meet first on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7:05 p.m. After the midweek matchup, the two teams meet again on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:05 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 6:05 p.m.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears. Enjoy Hump Day Deals! $3 Bud Light Drafts, $3 Barefoot Wine, $3 John Morrell Hot Dogs, plus $4 New Amsterdam Vodka and Pink Whitney Vodka! Calling all College Students - Show your College ID at the Hertz Arena Box Office and receive $5 tickets at every Blades Wednesday Night home game!

