Goaltender Sean Bonar Joins Stingrays

Goaltender Sean Bonar with the Atlanta Gladiators

Goaltender Sean Bonar with the Atlanta Gladiators

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced multiple transactions Monday, agreeing to terms with goaltender Sean Bonar for the 2020-21 season.

Bonar, 29, appeared in five ECHL contests earlier this season, his seventh as a pro, with the Kansas City Mavericks. The Delta, B.C. native spent his previous three years with the Atlanta Gladiators, suiting up for 97 games while collecting 45 wins.

In 2018-19, Bonar had a career year with the Glads, posting a record of 23-17-4-2 in 48 games along with a goals-against average of 2.41, a 0.919 save percentage and four shutouts. During his third pro season in 2016-17, Bonar was honored as the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) Most Valuable Player and Goaltender of the Year when he finished with a league-best 0.927 save percentage in 49 games with the Fayetteville FireAntz.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound goaltender suited up in 63 games during a four-year collegiate career at Princeton University from 2010-14 and played junior hockey for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

In addition, defenseman Tyler Nanne was recalled by the Hershey Bears Monday after playing in six contests to begin his pro career with South Carolina.

The Stingrays also released goaltender Craig Pantano from his standard player contract. Pantano appeared in his first pro game Sunday, making 23 saves.

The Rays are back in action to open a 3-game series against the Florida Everblades at the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The series continues Friday at 7:05 and concludes Saturday at 6:05 for Military Appreciation Night.

