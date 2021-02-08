Jerry D'Amigo Heads to AHL
February 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that veteran forward Jerry D'Amigo has signed a Professional Try-Out agreement with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.
D'Amigo, 29, has posted five points (2g-3a) in 14 games with Orlando this season after originally signing with Orlando on December 7.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their seven-game road trip against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
