Thunder Sign Forward Sean Gulka

December 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Sean Gulka to a standard player contract.

Gulka, 24, has played in four games this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Pensacola Ice Flyers and has one goal and 22 penalty minutes. In 74 total games with the Ice Flyers, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward had 25 points (12g, 13a) and 214 penalty minutes.

In the 2022-23 season, the Langley, British Columbia native played seven games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays and had 34 penalty minutes. Prior to his professional career, Gulka played parts of three seasons with Victoria and Spokane in the Western Hockey League.

The Thunder return home on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, December 31 at 3 p.m. against the Worcester Railers. The first 3,500 fans receive a FREE glow stick courtesy of SkyZone. Also, fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra and $4 Pepsi Products all game.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

