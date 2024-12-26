Thunder Changing Name to Plainsmen on #ILOVEWICHITA Night

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team will be changing its name to the Plainsmen on Saturday, January 4 for #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Augusta Flight Center, Hajoca, Big Fish Bail Bonds and US Mortgage.

Back in 1992-93, fans were given a chance to name the team. The runner-up to the team's current name was the Plainsmen.

The Plainsmen represents a person who lives in the Great Plains region of North America. Kansas is a leader in agriculture with a variety of crops, livestock and is known as America's breadbasket.

