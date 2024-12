ECHL Transactions - December 26

December 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 26, 2024:

Adirondack:

add Ryan Francis, F team suspension lifted by Adirondack

add Benjamin Lindberg, D signed contract 12/25

add Sean Gulka, F signed contract 12/25

add Tyler Brennan, G activated from reserve

add Darian Skeoch, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kurt Gosselin, D loaned to Utica

delete David Fessenden, G placed on reserve

delete Zach Bannister, F placed on reserve

delete Kevin O'Neil, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brendan Less, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Vyacheslav Peksa, G assigned from Marlies by Leafs

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Iowa Wild

delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Nick Deakin-Poot, F activated from reserve

add Michael Gildon, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Luke Richardson, G added as emergency backup goalie (a.m.)

delete Luke Richardson, G released as emergency backup goalie (p.m.)

delete Yannick Turcotte, F loaned to Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

delete Kaleb Lawrence, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Iowa:

delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Kansas City:

add Cade Borchardt, F activated from reserve

delete Jake McLaughlin, D recalled by Coachella Valley

delete Charlie Wright, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Orlando:

add Michael Simpson, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Michael Simpson, G recalled by Belleville

Savannah:

add Cooper Black, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida

add Rylan Van Unen, F signed contract

delete Keith Kinkaid, G recalled by Charlotte

delete Rylan Van Unen, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Dean Loukus, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Jamie Engelbert, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Simon Pinard assigned by Henderson 12/24

add Jett Jones, F assigned by Henderson 12/24

delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve 12/24

Trois-Rivières:

add Justin Ducharme, F signed contract

add Jacob Paquette, D activated from reserve

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

delete Charles-Antoine Paiement, F suspended by Trois-Rivières

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.