Busy Weekend Starts on Friday Night

December 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Brayden Guy (14) and defenseman Hudson Wilson (5) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

Dallas/Allen,Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, open a weekend series at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.

The top team in the Mountain Division, the Kansas City Mavericks, visit North Texas for a two-game weekend series with the Americans first-ever Friends Night on Friday evening. Come sit on the couch and enjoy some memories from the 90's hit comedy series.

On Saturday evening it's White Out Night in Allen, as we paint the building white with the first 3,500 fans receiving a White Rally Towel.

Looking ahead, don't miss the traditional New Year's Eve game on December 31, when the Idaho Steelheads make their first visit to DFW this season. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

