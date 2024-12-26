Simon Pinard and Jett Jones Reassigned from Henderson to Tahoe
December 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today that forwards Simon Pinard and Jett Jones have been reassigned back from Henderson to Tahoe.
Pinard, 23, played one game in his second stint with the Silver Knights, getting tagged for two penalty minutes and not registering a shot on goal. He is currently top-ten in the ECHL in total points with 28, and tied for fifth in the league with 14 goals.
In 17 career AHL games dating back to last season, Pinard has no goals and one assist.
Jones was held scoreless in his two games with the Silver Knights, notching one shot on goal. He has one goal in his eight contests with Henderson this year.
In his previous six-game stretch with Tahoe, Jones scored eight goals. He ended this stint with the Knight Monsters with goals in five straight, and a hat trick against Utah on December 18.
Tahoe returns home after the holiday break on Friday, December 27 to begin a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 Tahoe Knight Monsters season are now available. For more information, visit https://knightmonstershockey.com/.
