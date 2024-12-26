Lions Winning Streak Comes to an End in Norfolk

Norfolk - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières suffered their first regulation-time loss since November 9, dropping a 5-2 decision on Sunday afternoon to the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals.

The Lions began the game somewhat sluggishly, whilst the Admirals started stronger with some good scoring chances. However, it was Trois-Rivières that scored first on a goal from Tommy Cormier coming off a 2-on-1. Lions' goaltender Zachary Émond was perfect in the period, stopping all 10 shots he faced.

The Lions continued to have a tough time to make their mark in the second period. Conversely, the Admirals peppered Émond with 17 shots, and it was Norfolk forward Pavel Padakin who finally put the home side on the scoresheet with a nice shot, tying the game at 1-1. That goal aside, Émond was terrific in the period, stopping the other 16 shots directed towards him.

The Lions surrendered two goals to the Admirals at the 7:09 and 10:39 mark of the third period that put Norfolk ahead 3-1. Then Trois-Rivières' Cormier was credited with his second of the game after the Admirals' Darick Louis-Jean accidentally put the puck into his own net, making the score 3-2. That was followed by Norfolk's Brady Fleurent scoring during a 4-minute Admiral power play at 15:39 as Anthony Beauregard was in the penalty box having been sent off for high-sticking. The Admirals' Padakin then scored his second of the game into an empty net at 19:49 to give Norfolk the 5-2 victory.

Both teams will now enjoy a few days off over the Christmas holidays. The Lions will be back in action in front of their fans Friday night when the (New Jersey affiliate) Adirondack Thunder will be visiting Colisée Vidéotron for the "Celebrate the Holidays" game.

