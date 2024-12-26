Thunder Sign Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg

December 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Benjamin Lindberg to a standard player contract.

Lindberg, 25, has eight points (3g, 5a) in 23 games this season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Evansville Thunderbolts. After finishing this third collegiate season last year, the East Aurora, New York native recorded four points (2g, 2a) in 23 games.

Prior to starting his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound defenseman played three seasons at NCAA (D3) Morrisville State College and totaled 12 points (4g, 8a) in 53 games.

The Thunder return home on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, December 31 at 3 p.m. against the Worcester Railers. The first 3,500 fans receive a FREE glow stick courtesy of SkyZone. Also, fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra and $4 Pepsi Products all game.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

