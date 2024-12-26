Ducharme Is Back with the Lions

TROIS-RIVIERES - A couple of weeks ago, it was Nicolas Guay who came back with the Trois-Rivieres Lions (Montreal Canadiens ECHL's affiliate) after starting the season in Europe. Now, another member of last year's edition of the Lions is making his return.

St-Eustache native, Justin Ducharme is coming back to Trois-Rivières after starting the season in Slovakia, where he played 13 games, then Czechia, where he played 10 games.

"Duch" is back for the 3rd time with Ron Choules' team. He played for the Lions in 2021-2022 and last year, in 2023-2024.

He also played in the Dallas Stars' organization (43 games with the Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) and 3 games with the Texas Stars (AHL)).

Last year with the Lions, Ducharme scored 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points in 68 games.

