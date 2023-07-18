Thunder Re-Sign Leading Scorer Patrick Grasso

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Patrick Grasso for the 2023-24 season.

Grasso, 27, had his best professional season in 2022-23 where he totaled 37 goals and 22 assists for 59 points in 64 games. His 37 goals set a record for most goals in a regular season in franchise history. Grasso was named ECHL Player of the Week (Dec. 5-11) for scoring six goals in three games against the Norfolk Admirals. In 132 ECHL games with Adirondack, the right-shooting forward has 63 goals and 46 assists for 109 points.

This past season, Grasso earned two American Hockey League stints with Utica and Cleveland.

Before his professional career, Grasso spent five seasons at the University of New Hampshire where he served as an assistant captain for his final two years. Grasso played in 138 games at the NCAA D-I level and tallied 49 goals and 48 assists for 97 points and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2016-17.

"Our single season goal scoring record holder is back," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "We're thrilled to have Patrick Grasso return for the upcoming season. He's a true professional and embodies what it means to be a professional ice hockey player on and off the ice. We are grateful to have him for a third year here in Adirondack!"

Grasso played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa with the Buccaneers. In his four seasons, Grasso skated in 196 games and recorded 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points.

