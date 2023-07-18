Mavericks Re-Sign Forward Cade Borchardt

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks today announced the signing of Cade Borchardt. The 25-year-old forward returns to Kansas City after playing in the final eight regular season games in 2022-23, plus all six postseason contests with the Mavericks last season.

"Cade was a tremendous addition to our club at the end of last season," stated Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach, Tad O'Had. "He was a point-per-game producer and he plays the game the right way in all three zones. He has an incredible hockey IQ, a very dynamic skater and distributes the puck well. We are looking forward to seeing the strides his game takes this season."

In his first eight professional games with the Mavericks last season, the Burnsville, Minn., native contributed seven points (three goals, four assists) and also tied for the team lead with three postseason points (one goal, two assists).

Borchardt was the team captain at Minnesota State-Mankato during his senior campaign and notched 85 points in four collegiate seasons.

The Kansas City Mavericks open up the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 at the Wichita Thunder. The team's home opener follows the next day with a 6:05 puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena against Wichita. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of Kansas City's professional hockey team.

