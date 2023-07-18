Nailers Re-Sign David Jankowski

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their fifth player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward David Jankowski to an ECHL contract.

Jankowski, 26, joined the Nailers at the end of the 2022-23 season, following the completion of his collegiate career. David contributed to the team's offensive success immediately, as he racked up points in five of his first seven career games, totaling three goals, three assists, and six points. The forward collected his first pro point with an assist on April 7th in a 6-2 home win over Iowa, then netted the game winning goal the following night in a 4-3 triumph over Fort Wayne. Four days later, Jankowski turned on the red light again, as Wheeling earned its final road victory of the campaign, 5-2 in Iowa.

"We got a small sample size of David at the end of last season, but he was very good in that sample," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He showed that he has an offensive touch, as well as versatility by playing both center and wing. He's a smart hockey player."

Prior to turning pro, the Dundas, Ontario native played five seasons of college hockey, as he attended St. Lawrence University for four years, then transferred to Michigan Tech for his final year. During his five seasons, David accumulated 24 goals, 38 assists, and 62 points in 138 games. His best two seasons were his final two years with the Saints, when he finished second and third respectively on his team in scoring. Jankowski won the Terry Slater Perseverance Award during his sophomore season at St. Lawrence, and was named MVP of the ECAC Tournament during his junior season, as the Saints captured the ECAC Championship.

David also has lots of hockey in his bloodlines. His older brother Mark has played in 322 NHL games over eight seasons, his uncle Ryan is the Associate Director of Amateur Scouting for the Arizona Coyotes, and his grandfather Lou played in 127 NHL games over four seasons.

David Jankowski and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

