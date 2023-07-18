NHL Tickets on Sale Now

July 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Tickets for the St. Louis Blues-Dallas Stars game to be played on September 30 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo., are now on sale!

The Blues will be playing a preseason contest at Cable Dahmer Arena for the third-consecutive year and will be facing the Stars for the second-straight season.

The NHL game has sold out in each of the previous two seasons and we anticipate another capacity crowd this year!

To secure your tickets, call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825 or via Ticketmaster!

WHO: St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars preseason game

WHEN: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 6:05 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway; Independence, Mo. 64055

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.