Everblades Agree to Terms with Andrew Fyten

July 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President Craig Brush, alongside General Manager and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced the team has agreed to terms with forward Andrew Fyten.

Fyten, 24, signed with Florida late last season as a rookie from Mount Royal University in Calgary. The Sundre, Alberta local started strong and finished the season with five goals and five assists in 21 games. He also skated in 12 postseason games during the Everblades Kelly Cup run.

The right-shot forward's time at Mount Royal was limited by the pandemic, but he still had a strong career in USports. Playing close to home, Fyten scored 12 goals and notched 21 assists in 50 games in Canadian collegiate hockey.

Fyten's hockey journey started with a strong stint in junior hockey in the WHL, split between the Calgary Hitmen, Swift Current Broncos and Edmonton Oil Kings. He logged in 244 games over four seasons, putting up 35 goals and 48 assists for 83 points, while winning a WHL Championship in 2018 as a member of the Broncos.

