Jacob Panetta Returns to Icemen for a Fourth Season

July 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta

(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jacob Panetta for the 2023-24 season.

Panetta, 27, returns for a fourth season in Jacksonville where he posted 22 points with a career-high nine goals last season. The 6-0, 192-pound blue liner has totaled 46 points (14g, 32a) in 107 career Icemen and ECHL contests.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, Panetta played four seasons at Colgate University registering 25 points. The Belleville, Ontario resident finished the 2015-16 season with 45 points (9g, 36a) in 47 games played with the OJHL's Wellington Dukes.

Panetta joins defenseman Julian Kislin and forward Matheson Iacopelli and Chris Grando as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season.

