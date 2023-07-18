Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the ECHL awarded an expansion team to Lake Tahoe with Tim Tebow as a member of the ownership group, New York Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu broke the all-time three-point contest record for the WNBA and NBA with 37 points, and the National Women's Soccer League sent 60 players to compete in the Women's World Cup. Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, Federal Prospect Hockey League, 3ICE, Women's National Basketball Association, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, Premier Lacrosse League, International League, Texas League, Eastern League and American Ultimate Disc League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has approved the expansion application of Lake Tahoe for admittance into the League. The team, which will be named later, will be owned by 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, and former National Football League quarterback, Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group, LLC. The team will be managed and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment. The Lake Tahoe Membership will begin play in the 2024-25 Season at the Tahoe Blue Event Center, a 4,200-plus seat arena that is expected to begin operations later this month.

ECHL adding new team for Lake Tahoe

The Jacksonville Icemen announced that the team has entered into an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Buffalo Sabres and the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. "We are thrilled to partner with the Jacksonville Icemen as our new ECHL affiliate," said Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams. "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both organizations and further emphasizes our commitment to the growth and development of our players and staff. The Icemen's dedication to excellence both on and off the ice, coupled with competitive conference play, made them a great fit for our new affiliate."

The Kalamazoo Wings announced that the ECHL club has reached an affiliation agreement with the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks and American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks for the 2023-24 season. "Securing a full-time ECHL affiliation is something we have wanted to do for our players and the Abbotsford Canucks," said Patrik Allvin, Vancouver Canucks General Manager. "Giving our guys every opportunity to grow, improve and succeed on the ice is extremely important to the hockey club. Having this agreement with Kalamazoo gives our team, and our development staff, another touchpoint in the long hard journey to becoming a pro hockey player."

The Allen Americans are proud to announce that they have signed an agreement to renew their NHL/AHL affiliation with the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL) for the 2023-2024 season. "We are thrilled to extend our affiliation with the Allen Americans," said Belleville Senators GM and Ottawa Senators Assistant GM Ryan Bowness. "Tommy (Daniels), Chad (Costello), and the rest of the organization have been nothing but great to work with and we look forward to seeing more of our players develop effectively in the great environment the Americans provide."

The Toledo Walleye announced Pat Mikesch as the new head coach for the hockey club. Mikesch becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history after serving eight seasons (2014-22) as general manager and head coach of the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers. "We are thrilled to welcome Pat to the Walleye," said Joe Napoli, Walleye president and CEO. "He is well respected within the hockey community and has a proven history of recruiting and developing elite hockey players."

American Hockey League

The New York Islanders announced that Rick Kowalsky has been named Head Coach of the Bridgeport Islanders. Kowalsky served as Bridgeport's Assistant Coach for each of the last two seasons. Prior to joining the Islanders' organization, he spent three seasons as a member of the New Jersey Devils coaching staff from 2018-21.

The American Hockey League released the complete schedule of games for the 2023-24 regular season, the league's 88th year of operation. The season, with 32 teams playing 72 games apiece - a total of 1,152 games - begins on Friday, October 13 and concludes on Sunday, April 21. The 2023-24 regular season begins with 12 games on Oct. 13, and a total of 30 games over opening weekend. The Hershey Bears raise their 12th Calder Cup championship banner when they open the season at Giant Center against the Belleville Senators on Oct. 14.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

After receiving an overwhelming response from the community, the management of the newest addition to the hockey world is thrilled to announce the team's name as the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Out of 8,854 submissions in only a two-week period, Zydeco stood out as a true embodiment of Louisiana's vibrant heritage and soulful music. Zydeco music, deeply rooted in Louisiana's cultural tapestry, traces its origins back to the early 20th century. Combining elements of blues, rhythm and blues, and Creole music, Zydeco's lively accordion-driven melodies and infectious rhythms have become a symbol of celebration and community in the region.

Pro hockey is coming back to Baton Rouge! For the first time since 2003, the River Center will host top of the line skaters. However, the Bayou has a checkered past with professional organizations and their long term success. Here's how the newest franchise plans to rewrite the past and flourish for years to come.

We're proud to announce, Jesse Messier as the new Head Coach for the Carolina Thunderbirds. Jesse spent time as a player for the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL, and four years coaching at York University and four years coaching in the OHL with Saginaw.

3ICE

2023 Week 3 Goals of the Night

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch as Sabrina Ionescu catches fire from behind the arc to break the all-time 3-point contest record between WNBA & NBA with 37 points, edging out the likes of Steph Curry, Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd earned MVP honors at the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night, recording All-Star Game records with 31 points and 10 three pointers as Team Stewart defeat Team Wilson 143-127 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. Jewell Loyd drained her first three-pointer of the day less than three minutes into the game and went on to hit nine more to break the record. Loyd's contribution included six assists, four rebounds and one steal. Her 31 points eclipsed the previous record of 30 shared by Maya Moore in 2015 and Kelsey Plum in 2022.

SportsCenter's Zubin Mehenti takes you through the highlights of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, with Team Stewart defeating Team Wilson, 143-127, behind Jewell Loyd's record-setting 31-point performance.

The three-time WNBA Champion Phoenix Mercury announced that Jim Pitman will retire from the position of general manager at the conclusion of the 2023 WNBA season, and that Golden State Warriors basketball executive and Arizona native Nick U'Ren (pronounced yoo-REN) has been named the Mercury's new general manager. U'Ren joins the Mercury from Golden State where he spent the last nine years in basketball operations under Bob Myers and Steve Kerr, part of four Warriors' NBA Championship teams (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022).

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Sixty NWSL stars will represent their respective countries on global soccer's grandest stage when they take the field for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next week in Australia and New Zealand. Of the 32 teams slated to participate in the event, a record 16 teams are set to feature talent from the NWSL player pool, including countries from all six confederations. "On behalf of the National Women's Soccer League, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the sixty remarkable athletes who have been selected to represent their respective national teams on the world stage this summer," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. "The sheer number of NWSL players featured on these rosters is a testament to the exceptional talent that thrives within our league. This is a proud moment for the NWSL as we witness the impact our players are making at the international level, and I wish every one of them luck as they embark on their journeys."

60 of the NWSL's brightest stars will proudly represent their countries on soccer's biggest stage in New Zealand & Australia.

USL Super League

The USL Super League today announced the addition of veteran sports executive Carrie Taylor to its leadership team as Vice President of Operations. Taylor joins the USL with three decades of soccer experience, and was the first female assistant coach for a men's professional team in the United Soccer League with the USL Championship's San Diego Loyal SC. "Carrie is a seasoned soccer executive with an incredible background that stretches across all areas and levels of the business," said Amanda Vandervort, USL Super League President. "Her commitment to the game, passion for the impact we can have through it, and vision for the future of professional women's soccer, are unparalleled. We are excited about the steady and experienced leadership Carrie will bring to the league, clubs, players, coaches, and fans as we build toward the Super League kickoff next fall."

Major League Soccer

A Historic Moment: Lionel Messi's Inaugural Speech with Inter Miami

United Soccer League Championship

In a historic leap forward for professional soccer in Arkansas, the United Soccer League (USL) announced today an exclusive partnership with USL Arkansas, a group that will bring a professional men's and women's soccer club to Northwest Arkansas, as the region's first professional teams. USL Arkansas is led by co-founders Chris Martinovic and Warren Smith. Martinovic, a long-time business executive in Northwest Arkansas with a lifelong passion for soccer, and Smith, a seasoned professional in the sports industry with a proven track record in building teams and stadium solutions across the country, bring a unique blend of expertise and enthusiasm to the venture.

Northwest Arkansas will soon officially be the home of both a men's and women's professional soccer team. They will play in a 5,000+ seat stadium planned to be developed in the Pinnacle Hills district of Rogers.

Phoenix Rising FC forward Manuel Arteaga was announced as the USL Championship's Player of the Month for June on Thursday as he moved into the lead in the race for the Golden Boot with an impressive run of form to close the month for the two-time Western Conference title winner.

United Soccer League One

USL League One Player of the Month, June: Emiliano Terzaghi

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League announced that the Florida Tropics are officially suspending operations and will not participate in the 2023-24 season. As a result of the suspension all current Tropics' player contracts will be voided. The players will be considered free agents and may proceed with contract negotiations with any interested teams. The MASL will continue working with the Tropics ownership group to resume play in 2024-25 or sell the team to new operating owners.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Ottawa REDBLACKS quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will miss the rest of the 2023 season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon that will require surgery. The San Francisco native was injured in the second quarter of Ottawa's game against the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton.

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 6, 2023

After Chad Johnson sent out a Tweet asking who the best receiver in the CFL is, Henoc Muamba and Donnovan Bennett debate the answer to Ochocinco's question!

Plays of the Week 17

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 PLAYS FROM 2023 FAIRFIELD

National Lacrosse League

The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced the organization has signed Head Coach, Assistant General Manager Pat Coyle to a multi-year contract. The new contract will take effect immediately, with Coyle beginning preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 NLL season. "Pat's a proven leader and winner who sets the standard for who we are as a team and what our expectations are as an organization," Mammoth General Manager Brad Self said. "As an experienced and long-time member of the lacrosse community, he continues to bring professionalism and accountability to our organization. Getting him signed to a new deal was our top priority this offseason and we're very excited to have him back."

BASEBALL

International League

Cincinnati Reds prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand swats his 20th homer of the season for the Triple-A Louisville Bats.

Texas League

Frisco bat dog Brooks takes a home run trot between innings, gets treats

Eastern League

Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Chavez Young ranges into the gap to make a full-extension, diving catch for the Double-A Altoona

OTHER SPORTS

American Ultimate Disc League

The TOP 10 plays from Week 11 of the 2023 AUDL season!

