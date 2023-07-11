Americans and Senators Renew Affiliation

July 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans are proud to announce that they have signed an agreement to renew their NHL/AHL affiliation with the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL) for the 2023-2024 season.

The Americans will begin their 15th season of professional hockey this October. Over the previous 14 years of play, first in the Central Hockey League from 09-10 to 12-13, and then in ECHL from 13-14 to present, the Americans have made five trips to the finals and won four championships that included four straight titles from 2014-to 2017.

"We are thrilled to extend our affiliation with the Allen Americans," said Belleville Senators GM and Ottawa Senators Assistant GM Ryan Bowness. "Tommy (Daniels), Chad (Costello), and the rest of the organization have been nothing but great to work with and we look forward to seeing more of our players develop effectively in the great environment the Americans provide."

Last season, four players were assigned to Allen from Ottawa through Belleville. Goalie Kevin Mandolese, who appeared in 16 games with the Americans, seven in the regular season and nine in the playoffs; Zach Massicotte, who played in 57 regular season games and had 19 points. He also appeared in eight playoff games; Xavier Bernard played in 18 regular season games for Allen and had eight points (0 goals and 8 assists); and Goalie Logan Flodell played in 11 games for the Americans early in the season.

"This is exciting to get this done early," said Americans President of Hockey Operations Tommy Daniels. "Last year we talked to several teams throughout the summer before reaching an agreement with Ottawa and Belleville in late September. Ryan Bowness (Belleville GM) and Sean McAuley (Manager of Hockey Operations) are first class. They both made a visit to Allen last season and that has never happened with past affiliations. We knew after our initial conversation that Ottawa was the best fit for us. We're proud to be a Senators affiliate for a second straight season."

Since becoming a Double A franchise in 2009-2010, the Americans have worked with Dallas and Colorado while in the Central Hockey League, and Ottawa, San Jose, Minnesota, and Seattle in the ECHL.

"It's very exciting to be teaming up with such a professional organization back-to-back seasons," said

Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "We're looking forward to the growth of both our relationship and player development. We share the same high standards and commitment to both winning and developing young athletes."

During the history of the franchise Allen has had several players make it to the National Hockey League including Jordie Benn (2009-2010), Aaron Dell (2012-2013 and 2014-2015), Derek Baribeau (2019-2022), Antoine Bibeau (2021-2022) and Kevin Mandolese (2022-2023). Daryl Bootland and Alec Martinez both played in the National Hockey League first, before playing for the Americans. Bootland was a part of back-to-back championships in 2012-2013 and 2013-2014. Alec Martinez was a part of the Americans squad during the NHL lockout in 2012-2013.

The Allen Americans will play two preseason games in October. Friday, October 13th against the Tulsa Oilers at NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, and Saturday October 14th in Tulsa.

Home opening weekend is Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th against the Atlanta Gladiators.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.