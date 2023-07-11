Indy Signs Forward Matus Spodniak

July 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS-The Indy Fuel announced today that they have signed forward Matus Spodniak to a standard player contract.

The 5'11 forward joined the Fuel from Adrian College at the end of the 2022-23 season where he played four games and tallied one goal.

At Adrian, he played the last two seasons, tallying 94 points in 60 games. During the 2022-23 season, the Kosice, Slovakia native led the Bulldogs in points with 57. During that season, he also won the NCHA Player of the Year Award, USCHO Player of the Year Award and Sid Watson Award all given to the best NCAA DIII player of the year.

Prior to his time at Adrian, Spodniak attended the American International College for three seasons where he played in seven games. Before starting his collegiate career, Spodniak played three seasons for the Ogden Mustangs of the Western States Hockey League (WSHL).

In his 2017-18 season with the Mustangs, he tallied 146 points becoming the franchise's all time goals, assists and points leader as well as single-season leader in all three of those categories.

Spodniak on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"There's no better place to start my professional career than with a team as dominant as Indy. Between the organization and the fans, there's no better place in the league."

This is the Fuel's second signing for the 2023-24 season. Spodniak joins defenseman Trevor Zins.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.