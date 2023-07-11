RRYHA '23-24 Fall Youth League Registration Now Open

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association is accepting registrations for their 2023 Fall Youth League. The RRYHA offers leagues to boys (Ages: 6-18) and girls (Ages: 6-19) at Half-Ice or Full-Ice levels.

"The RRYHA is excited to begin another year of our in-house program," said Vice President of Operations Dakota Procyk. "Our coaches are doing a phenomenal job developing our youth players and putting them in situations to succeed both on and off of the ice."

The RRYHA leagues provide instructional coaching to kids with a focus on sportsmanship, equal playing time, and friendly competition. This in-house development model suits the hockey community that the RRYHA strives to build and sustain in Berks County.

YOUTH LEAGUE SCHEDULES:

Each league is is set across manageable twelve-week schedules. Each week will feature one practice and one game held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Paper Mill Road, Reading) or Santander Arena (700 Penn St., Reading). The full Fall Youth League schedule will be released by August 1.

REGISTRATION BENEFITS:

Upon registration, each child will receive the following benefits with being a Youth League player:

Playoff and Championship awards

Championship game to be played at SANTANDER ARENA - where the Reading Royals play!

Custom uniform (Jersey and socks) with last name and number

Sibling Discounts Available

Membership to the RRYHA KIDS CLUB for the 2023-2024 Season

REGISTRATION DEPOSIT/PAYMENTS:

To Register, visit: Youth Fall League/Registration.

Registration payments can be paid in full or broken out into three, one-time payments (Find payment links HERE). You may find deposit and additional payment information for each Youth League at the respective link below:

Fall League Half-Ice Deposit & Payment

Fall League Full-Ice Deposit & Payment

FALL YOUTH LEAGUE COACHING:

Interested in coaching one of the Fall Youth League teams? Contact Dakota Procyk (dprocyk@royalshockey.com).

HALF ICE LEAGUE (U8 AND BEGINNER U10)

This league offers more structure in gameplay and rules. The benefits of half-ice for young players include more touches of the puck, shots on net, and passes. Because of the smaller playing surface, players are closer to the puck at all times. This forces players to make quicker decisions due to the lack of time and space. This format stresses the importance of puck possession, wanting to have the puck, and wanting to get it back quickly when the other team has it.

FULL ICE LEAGUE (U10, U12 AND U14)

Everything starts to come together in full ice play. Team concepts take the forefront. Players will be taught how to play 5 on 5 hockey and the responsibilities of each position. They will learn to make good decisions with and without the puck in all 3 zones: offensive, defensive and neutral. Understanding the notions of time and space, players will practice using the space available to them and learn how to create options with individual skill, puck support, and awareness.

Visit www.royalsyouthhockey.com or contact Dakota Procyk (dprocyk@royalshockey.com) for more information as well as how to get involved in the RRYHA's programs.

