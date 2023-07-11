Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Kade Jensen for Upcoming Season

July 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Kade Jensen for the 2023-2024 season.

Jensen played with Lethbridge, Swift Current and Brandon in the WHL. Kade was an alternate captain for Brandon in the 2017-2018 season, where he was a teammate with Grizzlies 2022-2023 defenseman James Shearer as well as former Grizzlies forwards Ty Lewis and Luka Burzan. Jensen played at Mount Royal University for 6 seasons from 2018-2020 and 2021-2023, where he scored 5 goals and 11 assists in 89 games. He majored in Business at Mount Royal.

Jensen and defenseman Jacob Semik are the first two player signing announcements for the 2023-2024 season. For information leading up to the 2023-2024 regular season make sure to follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Threads and TikTok. Tickets for the upcoming season will be available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.