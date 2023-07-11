Mavericks Sign Forward Ty Enns

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Ty Enns for the 2023-24 season, the organization announced today.

Enns, 25, was a 2021-22 Division III National Champion at Adrian (Mich.) College. In 61 games across two seasons, the Manitoba native scored 93 points (41 goals, 52 assists). Prior to his time at Adrian, Enns played two seasons at Marian (Ind.) University, where he accounted for 24 goals and 23 assists in 45 games.

Enns (6-0, 194) played in three games for the Toledo Walleye last season, picking up an assist in his first professional experience.

