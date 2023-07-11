Hertz Arena and Florida Everblades Announce Front Office Promotions

ESTERO, Fla. - Craig Brush, CEO of Hertz Arena, and President of the Florida Everblades, revealed this week multiple front office promotions for both the ECHL club and Hertz Arena's management staff. This strategic initiative is designed to enhance operations and position the organization for ongoing success in the highly competitive industry of professional ice hockey and entertainment.

In a significant move within the organization, Florida Everblades Head Coach Brad Ralph will be promoted to the position of General Manager and Head Coach of the team. Ralph's proven ability to inspire players and drive success will play a pivotal role in shaping the team's roster and strategic direction.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to take on the role of General Manager for the Florida Everblades," shares Brad Ralph, the dedicated Head Coach of the team. "Over the past 7 years, I have witnessed the incredible passion and dedication of our players, staff, and fans. I am confident that we will continue to achieve great things together and I am excited for this new challenge, leading the team to continued success."

Scott Bryant, Senior Executive Vice President and General Manager of Hertz Arena will now be appointed as the President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Hertz Arena. Bryant's exceptional financial skills and managerial expertise over the past 23 years at Hertz Arena will take the operational efficiency and financial stability of the venue to new heights.

"I am truly honored and excited to take on the role as President and CFO of Hertz Arena", expresses Scott Bryant, "Having dedicated over two decades to this remarkable organization, I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to its success. Together with our talented team, we will continue to raise the bar, providing unforgettable moments for our fans and visitors."

Additionally, Chris Palin, the Executive Vice President of Business Development, will be stepping into the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He will be at the forefront of spearheading our organization's efforts to generate revenue. With his wealth of experience in building successful business partnerships, Palin's expertise will play a crucial role in driving our team's financial growth. Palin's leadership will pave the way for a thriving future for our organization.

Adam Winslow, previously the Vice President of Marketing, will now serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), leading the organization's marketing, PR & community relations efforts. With his creative thinking and strong marketing skills, Winslow will continue to enhance the venue and the team's brand visibility and strengthen our connection with fans through a combination of grassroots marketing and innovation technology strategies.

Craig Brush expressed his excitement about the restructuring plan, stating, "This reorganization positions the Florida Everblades and Hertz Arena for continued growth and success. We have assembled a dynamic team of leaders who are dedicated to elevating our organization's performance both on and off the ice. I have full confidence in their abilities to propel us forward."

As part of the reorganization, Craig Brush will assume the role of CEO of Hertz Arena and President of the Florida Everblades. With his wealth of experience and visionary leadership, Brush will bring invaluable guidance to the team, ensuring their journey toward continued excellence. Brush's keen understanding of the sport and the business of hockey will undoubtedly strengthen the franchise's standing within the ECHL.

Hertz Arena and the Florida Everblades are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter, harnessing the talent and expertise of their revitalized management team. Fans can look forward to an incredible future filled with ongoing success, unforgettable game-day experiences, and exceptional entertainment that will leave a lasting impression on the community.

The Florida Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

