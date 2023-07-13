NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Announcing the Flocks New Head Coach, Jesse Messier

July 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release


We're proud to announce, Jesse Messier as the new Head Coach for the Carolina Thunderbirds. Jesse spent time as a player for the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL, and four years coaching at York University and four years coaching in the OHL with Saginaw.
Check out the Carolina Thunderbirds Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2023


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Carolina Thunderbirds Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central