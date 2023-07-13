Announcing the Flocks New Head Coach, Jesse Messier

We're proud to announce, Jesse Messier as the new Head Coach for the Carolina Thunderbirds. Jesse spent time as a player for the Toledo Walleye in the ECHL, and four years coaching at York University and four years coaching in the OHL with Saginaw.

