Noah Wild Acquired by Binghamton

July 13, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears have acquired defenseman Noah Wild of the Elmira River Sharks, in a trade on Thursday morning. Wild's transaction marks the first trade of the offseason for Binghamton. In return, Elmira receives the player rights to Cam Yarwood, who recently accepted a job as a coach for the Elmira Impact of the USPHL.

Noah Wild played with the Elmira Mammoth last season as a hybrid F/D; appearing in 31 games last year, he recorded 10 points, and finished the season with 46 penalty minutes. During the season, he was named one of the assistant captains for the club. Previously, Wild had spent the 2021-22 season with the Delaware Thunder.

Wild, is a native of Wading River, New York. Before turning pro, Noah was a member of the Post University hockey team all four years of college, where he also served as assistant captain for the final three seasons. He now stands at 6'1" and weighs 210 pounds, adding more size to the Black Bears blue line.

2023-24 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits!

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.