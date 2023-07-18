John Snowden Joins Phantoms' Coaching Staff

July 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recognize former Royal John Snowden for being added to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Snowden, 41, played one season with the Royals ('06-07), where he posted 30 points (12g-18a) and 49 penalty minutes in 63 regular season games. That season, Snowden tied with forward Joe Zappala for the team lead in game-winning goals (5).

The Everett, WA native played 986 career professional games in North America mostly in the ECHL and the former Central Hockey League where he scored 236 goals with 271 assists for 507 points. Snowden joins the Phantoms after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Marlies. Snowden won a Kelly Cup Championship in the ECHL in 2019 with the Newfoundland Growlers after stepping in as head coach from an assistant coach mid-season. He spent two seasons with Newfoundland following a three-year stint as an assistant with the Orlando Solar Bears.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.