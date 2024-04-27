Thunder Rally in Third to Tie Series

PORTLAND, ME - Trailing 3-1 after 40 minutes, the Adirondack Thunder scored four unanswered goals in the third period to rally back for a 5-3 win, tying the North Division Semifinals at two games apiece. Shane Harper's power play goal at 14:23 of the third was the game-winner.

The Mariners special teams produced a pair of goals in the opening period to stake Maine to a 2-1 lead. Chase Zieky ripped home a power play goal for his first of the series at 4:48 to open the scoring. Adirondack's Yushiroh Hirano tied things up just over two minutes later with a top shelf one-timer off a cross ice pass from Ryan Smith. The Mariners used a shorthanded goal to take the lead back at 12:30 of the first. After blocking a shot at the right point, Owen Pederson took a pass from Xander Lamppa and skated in on a breakaway, beating Jeremy Brodeur with a quick move and putting the Mariners back in the lead.

The second period was marked by dueling power play chances, with the Mariners getting three opportunities, including a 4-on-3 and 5-on-3. Brodeur made key saves to keep Adirondack down one, but Ethan Ritchie was able to zip one past his stick side at 16:42 of the period with an even strength goal to make it 3-1. Zieky collected his second point of the night on the play with the only assist.

Tristan Ashbrook drew the Thunder within one with a goal at 7:17 of the third, cashing a rebound off the pad of Brad Arvanitis. The Thunder tied the game at 12:26 with a controversial goal. Arvanitis was twisted around by a pair of battling players in front of him, and Ryan Wheeler dribbled home the game-tying goal. A lengthy goaltender interference review went in favor of the Thunder as the goal was upheld. After a Gabriel Chicoine high-sticking penalty, Harper put home the game-winning goal 1:57 later. Travis Broughman tossed in an empty netter to seal the 5-3 final score.

The Thunder outshot the Mariners 15-2 in the third after Maine had a 20-9 edge over the first 40 minutes.

With the series now tied, the Mariners and Thunder play the pivotal Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena, with a 3 PM puck drop. Games 6 will be Tuesday, April 30 th in Glens Falls at 7 PM and Game 7, if necessary will be Wednesday, May 1 st , also at 7. Tickets for Game 5 are on sale now at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. The Maine Mariners 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are presented by Evergreen Credit Union.

