Game Day Preview: Looking to Even the Series

April 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Colin Jacobs

Allen Americans forward Colin Jacobs

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans , ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinals this afternoon against the Idaho Steelheads. Game time is 4:10 PM CDT. The Americans handed Idaho a 5-1 loss on Friday night.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 4:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 28 th , 4:10 PM

Big Bounce Back: The Americans defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-1 on Friday night cutting Idaho's series lead to 2-1 in the Mountain Division Semifinals. The Americans scored twice in the opening frame as Colin Jacobs opened the scoring with his second goal of the playoffs, to put Allen up 1-0. Less than eight minutes later Hank Crone scored his first of the postseason on a tricky shot from the right wing to make it 2-0 Americans. Idaho outshot Allen 11-9 in the opening frame. The Americans added two more goals in the second period, as Easton Brodzinski scored his first of the playoffs at 6:21 of the period. Later in the frame, Liam Finlay went to the penalty box for hooking. The Americans made Idaho pay for a costly mistake as Bennett MacArthur stole the puck and scored on a breakaway for his first of the playoffs, a shorthanded goal to give the Americans a 4-0 cushion headed to the final period. Idaho scored early in the third period just 19 seconds into the frame to cut the lead to 4-1, however Easton Brodzinski finished off a big night with his second of the game to give the Americans their second four-goal lead and a 5-1 victory in Game 3.

Less Powerful: The Americans were shutout on the power play for a second straight game going 0-for-4 on the man advantage. Allen had five shots total on the power play. Idaho was also held without a power play goal going 0-fo r -3. The Steelheads are 1-for-10 over the last two games.

Outshot by seven : For the third straight game the Americans were outshot by their opponent. Idaho had 36 shots in Game 3, while the Americans just shy of 30 with 29.

Less Physical : After a combined 81 penalty minutes in Game 2, the two teams had just 24 combined penalty minutes on Friday night. 13 penalty minutes for Idaho, and 11 for the Americans

DNP in Game 3 : Mikael Robidoux, Kameron Kielly, and Nolan Orzeck did not play in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals. Fournier and Jarvis both played their first game of the postseason on Friday night.

Costantini Sharp in Game 3 win: Marco Costantini evened his playoff record at 1-1 with a 35-save performance in Game 3. Will Merchant's third period goal was the only shot to make it past Costantini who started his second game of the series.

Tied at the top : Easton Brodzinski, Blake Murray and Liam Finlay are all tied for the team lead in scoring with three points each.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 1-2

Home: 1-0

Away: 0-2

Last 10: 1-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (3) Liam Finlay and two others

Assists: (3) Blake Murray

Points: (3) Liam Finlay and two others

+/- (+3) James Hardie

PIM's: (16) James Hardie

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 2-0

Home: 2-0

Away: 0-1

Last 10: 2-1

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (4) Mark Rassell

Assists: (7) Ty Pelton-Byce

Points: (8) Ty Pelton-Byce

+/-: (+2) Joe Gatenby

PIM's (16) Nick Canade

