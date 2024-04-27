Americans Earn 5-1 Victory in Game 3

April 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans on game night

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans on game night(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, cut their series deficit in half with a 5-1 win over the Idaho Steelheads in Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals in front of a crowd of 6,012 in Allen.

The Americans scored in every period. Colin Jacobs opened the scoring in the first period on a great tic-tac-toe pass from Liam Finlay to James Hardie and eventually on the stick of Jacobs who punched the puck into the open net to make it 1-0 Allen. Eight minutes later the former MVP Hank Crone scored from the right wing sliding the puck past Jake Kielly to make it 2-0 Americans. The period ended with the shots close 11-9 in favor of Idaho.

Two more goals in the second period. Easton Brodzinski (1) and Bennett MacArthur (1). MacArthur's goal came shorthanded. His first of the playoffs, and first shorthanded goal of the series.

The two teams traded goals in the third period with Easton Brodzinski picking up his second of the night and second of the playoffs to give the Americans a 5-1 lead. That score would stand as the Americans cut the Idaho series lead to 2-1 with Game 4 on Saturday afternoon.

"We came out and played hard from the opening puck drop," said Americans goalie Marco Costantini. "I'm really proud of the way we bounced back after two losses in Idaho. We earned this win."

Game 4 is Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM CDT. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - M. Costantini

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. ALN - E. Brodzinski

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2024

Americans Earn 5-1 Victory in Game 3 - Allen Americans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.