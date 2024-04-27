Game Preview: South Division Semifinals Game 4

April 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Orlando Leads Series 2-1

Game 1 (April 21, 2024): Orlando 1, Greenville 0 (OT)

Game 2 (April 22, 2024): Greenville 4, Orlando 2

Game 3 (April 26, 2024): Orlando 2, Greenville 2 (OT)

Game 4 (April 27, 2024): Greenville @ Orlando

Game 5 (April 28, 2024): Greenville @ Orlando

Game 6* (April 30, 2024): Orlando @ Greenville

Game 7* (May 1, 2024) Orlando @ Greenville

*if necessary

WHERE WE LEFT OFF: SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS GAME 3 (4/26/24)

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd OT F SH PP

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 1 0 0 0 1 32 1/4

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 0 1 0 1 2 38 0/4

Darik Angeli's net-front finish at 12:06 of overtime gave the Orlando Solar Bears the 2-1 win in Game 3 of the South Division Semifinals over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Solar Bears lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 late Saturday night.

GAME RECAP

2024 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS SOUTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS (BEST-OF-7)

TEAM RECORD PP PK LEADING SCORER(S)

ORL 2-1-0 0.0% (0/9) 81.8% (9/11) Spencer Kersten (3gp, 2g-1ast-3pts)

GVL 1-0-2 18.2% (2/11) 100% (5/5) Olson/McKechney/Souch (3gp, 3pts)

NOTES AND NUMBERS

OVER IT: For a second time in three games, the Swamp Rabbits and Solar Bears settled the game past 60 minutes, and for a second time, the Solar Bears pulled out the win. Darik Angeli's winner at 12:06 of OT gave Orlando a 2-1 lead in the series. The loss puts the Swamp Rabbits to 8-9 all-time in playoff games decided past 60 minutes of overtime, and makes overtime defeats in five of their last six playoff games over the last three postseasons.

RIGHT ON Q: In a playoff where its all hands on deck for the Swamp Rabbits, Quinn Olson has wasted no time in making himself at home. Olson capitalized on the power play in Game 3 for the Swamp Rabbits only goal, giving the series the only goal scored in the opening 20 minutes in a game this series. Olson's first professional goal game six days ago in Game 2, when he sealed the win for the Swamp Rabbits with less than two minutes remaining. He's in the midst of a three-way tie for the team's scoring lead, possessing three points along with Josh McKechney and Carter Souch. Hailing from Calgary, Alberta, Olson turned pro with the Ontario Reign following the end of his college career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, earning 27 goals, 69 assists, and 96 points over 175 games.

: You know it's a good day to write Game Notes when the Swamp Rabbits penalty kill doesn't lose its spot in the pecking order. Once again, it came to play last night, going 4/4 in Game 3 of the South Division Semifinals against Orlando. That puts the Swamp Rabbits PK in the series to 9/9, and its current killing streak to 23 opposing power plays in a row over eight consecutive games, including the final five of the regular season. The Swamp Rabbits finished the 2023-24 campaign tied for 7th in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League" at 81.7%

GAME 4: The Swamp Rabbits find themselves trailing the series once again, and now head into Game 4 of the South Division Semifinals looking to deadlock for a second time. In a similar situation against Jacksonville a year ago, the Swamp Rabbits, trailing 2-1 in the series, picked up a crucial Game 4 win to split their series. The Swamp Rabbits current roster holds 11 players that played in that exact situation last season, including captain Ben Freeman, who scored the game-winner to split the 2023 South Division Semifinals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.