Thunder Even Series with 5-3 Comeback Victory

April 27, 2024

PORTLAND - The Adirondack Thunder erased a two-goal deficit in the third period with four unanswered goals to even the series at one game apiece with a 5-3 victory over the Maine Mariners in front of 4,113 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Chase Zieky gave Maine a 1-0 lead on the power play just 4:48 into the game. Zieky walked in and sent a shot over the shoulder of goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for his first of the playoffs. Assists were credited to Fedor Gordeev and Owen Pederson.

Adirondack responded to tie the game at one less than three minutes later. Ryan Smith sent a cross-ice pass to Yushiroh Hirano, and he blasted a one timer by goaltender Brad Arvanitis to even the game 1-1. The goal was Hirano's first of the playoff from Smith and Jackson van de Leest at 7:04 of the opening frame.

While shorthanded, Owen Pederson beat Jeremy Brodeur on a breakaway to give the Mariners a 2-1 lead. The goal was Pederson's second of the playoffs from Xander Lamppa at 12:30 of the first period and Maine took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Ethan Ritchie gave Maine a 3-1 lead as he fired a wrist shot through traffic and into the net for his first of the playoffs. Chase Zieky was credited with the lone assist and the Thunder trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Tristan Ashbrook started the third-period comeback as he scored after crashing the front of the net at 7:17 of the final period. The goal was Ashbrook's second of the playoffs with assists from Will MacKinnon and Zach Walker and Adirondack trailed 3-2.

The Thunder tied the game at three at 12:26 of the third period as Ryan Wheeler slid the puck by goaltender Brad Arvanitis. Filip Engaras was credited with the lone helper on Wheeler's first goal of the playoffs to tie the game 3-3.

Adirondack scored its only power-play goal of the game with 5:37 remaining in regulation as Shane Harper sent in a rebound from the right side of the crease to give the Thunder a 4-3 advantage. The goal was Harper's third of the playoffs with assists from Andre Ghantous and Yushiroh Hirano.

Travis Broughman added an empty-net goal at 18:58 of the third period in the 5-3 win. Jeremy Brodeur collected the victory with a 19-save performance.

