Golder Assigned to Norfolk by Manitoba

April 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced today they have received forward Carson Golder on a loan from the Moose.

Golder has joined the team and is scheduled to be in the lineup for tonight's playoff game against Trois-Rivieres.

The 21-year-old has been in Manitoba since February 29 and has played in 13 games with the Moose (2g, 4a). He scored his first AHL goal on March 29 against the Toronto Marlins.

Golder has played in 32 games with Norfolk this season and posted 28 points (15g, 13a). Of those 15 goals, eight of them have come on the power play, which led the team during the regular season.

The Norfolk Admirals take on the Trois-Rivières Lions in Game 5 of the North Division Semifinals tonight from Norfolk Scope Arena. Doors open at 6:05 p.m. with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.

