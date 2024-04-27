Nailers Finish Fuel with Game Five Win

April 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel on game night

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers are moving on to round two of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. On Saturday night, Wheeling earned its fourth consecutive triumph over the Indy Fuel to win the series in five games. The second period was key for the Nailers, who erased a 1-0 deficit with three straight goals at three different strengths. Justin Addamo and Matt Koopman both turned on the red light twice, and Jaxon Castor made 37 saves in Wheeling's 4-2 win.

The lone goal of the first period was scored by the Fuel, who followed up a successful penalty kill with that strike just 23 seconds later. Jon Martin came down the left wing and directed a backhander on goal, which was stopped. However, the rebound kicked into the right circle, where it was served back in by Ross MacDougall.

Wheeling flipped the game around quickly in the middle frame, and knotted things up with a shorthanded marker. David Jankowski led the charge down the right side of the ice, and sent a pass over to Matt Koopman, who drove a shot into the right side of the cage. The Nailers then looked to their power play to take the lead. Jordan Martel gathered in a pass in the left circle, and looked like he was going to fire a shot on goal. Instead, he plated the puck where Justin Addamo could tip it into the goal. Addamo used another deflection for Wheeling's third goal of the period with 5:56 to go, as he got a piece of Lukas Svejkovsky's attempt from just inside of the blueline. Santino Centorame collected a late tally for Indy, when he roofed a wrist shot from the right face-off dot.

The Fuel pushed hard for the equalizer in the third period with a 13-5 shots advantage, but the Nailers refused to break. With less than one minute remaining, Koopman put the final nail in the coffin with an empty netter, as Wheeling was victorious, 4-2.

Jaxon Castor was sensational in earning his fourth win of the series for the Nailers, as he denied 37 of the 39 shots he faced. Mitchell Weeks made 16 saves on 19 shots in the loss for Indy.

The Nailers have advanced to the Central Division Final Series, where they will face the Toledo Walleye in another best-of-seven series. The series will begin at Toledo on Friday and Saturday. Wheeling will play host to games three, four, and five (if necessary) on May 8th, 10th, and 11th. To purchase tickets for the playoffs or for any questions or concerns about ticketing, please visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

