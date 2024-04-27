Idaho Captures Three Games to One Series Lead with 5-1 Victory

April 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Allen Americans by a final score of 5-1 in Game Four of the Mountain Semi-Finals taking a 3-1 series lead in front of 5,632 fans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Idaho has a chance to end the series tomorrow afternoon in Allen with puck drop at 3:10 p.m. (MT).

Idaho led 2-1 after the first period. The Americans lifted the puck out of play 27 seconds in as the Steelheads went on an early power-play. At the top of the blue line Patrick Kudla fed Wade Murphy at the left circle dot. From there Murphy went to the near circle for Ty Pelton-Byce (2nd) as he let a one-timer go beating Marco Costantini short-side 89 seconds into the game. 2:09 later the Americans in transition tied the game at 1-1 as Bennett MacArthur in the left circle sent a shot short side on Bryan Thomson off a feed from the right circle from Grant Hebert. Nick Canade (1st) put the Steelheads back out in front after Pelton-Byce found him at the blue line he sent a one-timer off the blocker of Costantini into the net. Shots were 10-7 Steelheads.

The Steelheads scored twice in the second period capturing a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes of work. Just 36 seconds into the stanza Kudla form the left wing across the blue line fed Jordan Kawaguchi in the high slot. From there Kawaguchi found Will Merchant (2nd) inside the right circle where he snapped one by Costantini. Just 2:47 later Keaton Mastrodonato (1st) made it 4-1 receiving a pass at the left circle dot from Francesco Arcuri. Mastrodoanto wasted no time smacking the puck past Costantini near side. Shots favored Allen 15-14.

Pelton-Byce (3rd) sealed the 5-1 win scoring an empty netter with 92 seconds to play in the game.

Bryan Thomson made 29 saves on 30 shots in the win while Marco Costantini made 26 saves on 30 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 2-1-3, +1, 5 shots)

2) Bennett MacArthur (ALN, 1-0-1, -2, 5 shots)

3) Patrick Kudla (IDH, 0-2-2, +1, 2 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho went 1-for-5 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-3.

- Idaho outshot Allen 31-30.

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), and Joe Gatenby (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Ty Pelton-Byce has a multi-point in three of the four games and leads the playoffs with 11 points (3G, 8A).

- Patrick Kudla leads the playoffs amongst ECHL defenseman with seven points (2G, 5A).

- Will Merchant has a goal in back-to-back games.

- Nick Canade and Keaton Mastrodonato scored their first career ECHL Kelly Cup Playoff goals.

- Francesco Arcuri made his playoff debut tallying an assist while Bryan Thomson made his first playoff start.

