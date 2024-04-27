Americans Facing a Must-Win Sunday

April 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads' Patrick Kudla and Allen Americans' Colby McAuley on game night

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans , ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped Game 4 of the Mountain Division Semifinals by a score of 5-1 on Saturday afternoon in Allen. The Americans are one loss away from elimination.

Idaho returned the favor for Allen's 5-1 win on Friday night. The game was tied only one time. Bennett MacArthur scored his second of the playoffs and second in as many days for the only Americans goal.

Ty Pelton-Byce, who leads the ECHL in postseason scoring, had a pair of goals for the Steelheads. He has 11 points in four games (3 goals and 8 assists). Will Merchant (2), Nick Canade (1), and Keaton Mastrodonato (1) were the other goal scorers for Idaho.

Marco Costantini made his second straight start for the Americans suffering the loss. He stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced.

The Americans were blanked on the power play for a third straight game. Bennett MacArthur led the Americans with six shots on net.

"It was a tough loss, but we have to put this game behind us quickly," said Americans forward Grant Hebert. "Tomorrow has to be our best game of the year."

Game 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be Sunday afternoon at 4:10 PM CDT. Tickets can be purchased online at the Allen Americans website. TICKETS !

