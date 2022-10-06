Thunder Open Training Camp on Monday, October 10

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club will begin Training Camp on Monday, October 10 at 10:30 a.m. inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Training Camp is open to all fans, free of charge, as the Thunder prepare for two preseason games against the Reading Royals at home on Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m., and on the road Saturday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

The roster for Training Camp will be released Monday morning.

Monday, October 10

Ice time - 10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, October 11

Ice time - 10:30 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12

Ice time - 10:30 a.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Thursday, October 13

Ice time - 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

