Vorobei & Jaswal Return; Icemen Add Poppalardo, Berg & Lotz

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defensemen Pavel Vorobei (pictured) and Roshen Jaswal. In addition, the Icemen have also signed forwards Jake Poppalardo and Adam Berg, as well as goaltender Austin Lotz to professional tryout contracts (PTO).

Vorobei, 25, returns to the Icemen where he posted 11 points (7g, 4a) in 22 games played last season. Vorobei also added two assists in ten additional ECHL games last season split between the Orlando Solar Bears and Indy Fuel. The 6-3, 194-pound blue liner registered 23 points (7g, 16a) in 118 games played with the KHL with the Podolsk Vityaz, Kunlun Red Star and Novosibirsk Sibir. The Minsk, Belarus resident also played one season in Finland with the Lahti Pelicans (SM-Liiga) in 2019-20.

Jaswal, 27, registered a goal in eight outings with the Icemen last season. Jaswal also appeared in an additional 21 games in the ECHL split in stints with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Maine Mariners adding three points. The 6-3, 209-pound defenseman played collegiately at St. Olaf College from 2016-2020, totaling 42 career points (13g, 29a)

Poppalardo, 25, joins the Icemen after logging a goal and an assist in 16 games played last season with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). In addition, the 5-10, 180-pound forward also recorded 25 points in 25 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. Prior to his professional, career, the Salem, New Hampshire resident played two seasons at Holy Cross College and the University of Maine.

Berg, 25, joins the Icemen after played the past three seasons a Brock University (OUAA) where he totaled 39 points (20g, 19a). The 6-1, 190-pound winger compiled 46 points during his major junior career with the WHL's Regina Pats and Edmonton Oil Kings from 2014-2017.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:

Goaltender

Austin Lotz

Charles Williams

Defensemen

Garret Cockerill

Victor Hadfield

Bo Hanson

Brandon Fortunato

Roshen Jaswal

Brendan Less

Jacob Panetta

Tim Theocharidis

Pavel Vorobei

Forwards

Adam Berg

Christopher Brown

Jake Hamacher

Brendan Harris

Travis Howe

Luke Keenan

Derek Lodermeier

Luke Lynch

Ara Nazarian

Jake Poppalardo

Matt Salhany

Sam Sternschien

Mike Szmatula

Jake Witkowski

--

The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

