Vorobei & Jaswal Return; Icemen Add Poppalardo, Berg & Lotz
October 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defensemen Pavel Vorobei (pictured) and Roshen Jaswal. In addition, the Icemen have also signed forwards Jake Poppalardo and Adam Berg, as well as goaltender Austin Lotz to professional tryout contracts (PTO).
Vorobei, 25, returns to the Icemen where he posted 11 points (7g, 4a) in 22 games played last season. Vorobei also added two assists in ten additional ECHL games last season split between the Orlando Solar Bears and Indy Fuel. The 6-3, 194-pound blue liner registered 23 points (7g, 16a) in 118 games played with the KHL with the Podolsk Vityaz, Kunlun Red Star and Novosibirsk Sibir. The Minsk, Belarus resident also played one season in Finland with the Lahti Pelicans (SM-Liiga) in 2019-20.
Jaswal, 27, registered a goal in eight outings with the Icemen last season. Jaswal also appeared in an additional 21 games in the ECHL split in stints with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Maine Mariners adding three points. The 6-3, 209-pound defenseman played collegiately at St. Olaf College from 2016-2020, totaling 42 career points (13g, 29a)
Poppalardo, 25, joins the Icemen after logging a goal and an assist in 16 games played last season with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). In addition, the 5-10, 180-pound forward also recorded 25 points in 25 games with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. Prior to his professional, career, the Salem, New Hampshire resident played two seasons at Holy Cross College and the University of Maine.
Berg, 25, joins the Icemen after played the past three seasons a Brock University (OUAA) where he totaled 39 points (20g, 19a). The 6-1, 190-pound winger compiled 46 points during his major junior career with the WHL's Regina Pats and Edmonton Oil Kings from 2014-2017.
The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:
Goaltender
Austin Lotz
Charles Williams
Defensemen
Garret Cockerill
Victor Hadfield
Bo Hanson
Brandon Fortunato
Roshen Jaswal
Brendan Less
Jacob Panetta
Tim Theocharidis
Pavel Vorobei
Forwards
Adam Berg
Christopher Brown
Jake Hamacher
Brendan Harris
Travis Howe
Luke Keenan
Derek Lodermeier
Luke Lynch
Ara Nazarian
Jake Poppalardo
Matt Salhany
Sam Sternschien
Mike Szmatula
Jake Witkowski
--
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Pavel Vorobei
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2022
- Nailers Name Lauren Rittle as Head Athletic Trainer - Wheeling Nailers
- Vorobei & Jaswal Return; Icemen Add Poppalardo, Berg & Lotz - Jacksonville Icemen
- Leading Scorer Dickman Returns to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Bring Back Tristin Langan - Orlando Solar Bears
- Veteran Pelech Re-Signs with Gladiators for Record Chase - Atlanta Gladiators
- Trio of Rookies Sign with the Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Open Training Camp on Monday, October 10 - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Vorobei & Jaswal Return; Icemen Add Poppalardo, Berg & Lotz
- Icemen Bring Back Productive Forward Ara Nazarian
- Christopher Brown Agrees to Terms with Icemen
- Icemen to Help Promote National Voter Registration Day
- Icemen Announce a Pair of Preseason Games with Savannah