Leading Scorer Dickman Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of forward Jay Dickman for the 2022-23 season.

Dickman, 29, started the season overseas with HC Nova Zamky (Slovakia). The fourth-year pro led the Thunder last season in points (58) and assists (38). He also set a new career-high with 20 goals.

In 2020-21 The St. Paul, Minnesota native recorded 47 points (19g, 28a) in 71 games and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. His best month came in February when he scored five goals, added eight assists for 13 points in 13 games and was awarded the ECHL Rookie of the Month. He finished second in the rookie scoring race in points, third in goals and fifth in assists.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward was acquired in a trade during the 2019-20 season from the Indy Fuel. Dickman appeared in eight games for the Fuel, recording three points (2g-1a) before netting two points (1g-1a) in six games for the Thunder.

Prior to turning pro, Dickman played in 132 career games for Bemidji State University, collecting 55 points (30g-25a). His best season came in 2017-18 where he recorded 23 points (15g-8a) in 37 games. In 2016-17, he helped the Beavers to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title.

