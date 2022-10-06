Americans Bring Back Top-Scorer Jack Combs

ALLEN, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the signing of Jack Combs to a contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Jack Combs returns to North Texas, after a big season in 21-22 putting up 62 points in 61 games.

The St Louis-based forward returns to the Americans for a third season. He was on the 2014-2015 squad that eventually won an ECHL Kelly Cup Championship, but Combs left for Europe midway through the season.

Like his new Head Coach Chad Costello, Combs was a part of 3-Ice hockey this summer and played against his longtime friend in the 3-Ice semifinals.

The Americans open training camp on October 10th. This will be the 14th season of professional hockey in Allen.

Below is the schedule for open practice times for fans to attend. All practices will be at CUTX Event Center Community Rink

Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions, and proud members of the ECHL.

